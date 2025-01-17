‘No one could survive that': Video shows deadly, ‘suspicious' Deerfield Beach fire

Astonishing video shows how a deadly fire consumed a Deerfield Beach home in what authorities are calling "suspicious" circumstances on Friday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the scene at Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 4th Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from one side of the duplex, Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

As firefighters battled the flames, they found the victim deceased in a back bedroom, Kane said. The victim's identity has not been released, but NBC6 has learned the victim is a woman.

The family next to the unit that caught fire was able to escape, and the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, Kane said.

But long after fire crews cleared out, the Broward Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) continue investigating.

Kane said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but is considered "suspicious."

Cellphone video taken by the family who lives across the street captured the popping of flames.

"It was just orange... It was four little windows and it was just orange. I thought it was in our driveway. I have six kids. We grabbed the newborn, put her in the car seat, when we ran outside," neighbor Alicia Baiocchi said.

She thought her house was on fire at first, and her fiancé Alfredo Moran recorded video of the blaze.

"I heard a big boom, and I look outside my window and I see it’s the house right in front, engulfed in flames," he said.

"It happened very fast, and it was completely--like, there was no way someone could survive that," Baiocchi said.

The home next door in the duplex had heavy smoke, but the family and a dog were able to make it out safely.

"The neighbor that wasn’t affected said he heard her screams," Baiocchi said. "I said, 'Did she yell for help?' He said he just heard screams."

Neighbors were shocked by the crime scene on their street.

"In any second, any part of that could’ve just landed on our driveway. God forbid there was any gasoline," Baiocchi said. "I don't know, it was just intense."

Waiting for authorities to release the woman’s identity and more details about the case and cause of the fire.