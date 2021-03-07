Miami-Dade County

Family Speaks on Importance of Pedestrian Safety Following Death of 11-Year-Old Boy in Sunny Isles

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family and friends of a young boy who died last month following a car accident in Sunny Isles are asking the community for increased awareness regarding pedestrian safety.

11-year-old Anthony Resnick was hit by a car in early February while he crossed Sunny Isles Boulevard. He suffered severe head trauma and was airlifted to the hospital, where he died two weeks later.

"Let us have Anthony's tragedy be a wake-up call for all of us," said Inna Trakhtenburg, Anthony's mother, at an event Sunday. "Let's work together to improve the safety of our kids."

The driver of the incident remained on scene, and detectives are still investigating the scene. When the crash took place, Sunny Isles Beach police said it appeared that the vehicle had run a red light.

"Our detectives are working in conjunction with the state attorney’s office to see if any charges will be filed," a spokesperson from Miami-Dade police said.

