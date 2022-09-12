Family Upset Over Release of Video of Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 5

Family members of some of the victims of a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway that killed five are upset that video of the collision was released.

The video shows the moment of impact that killed the five friends driving on the Palmetto on Aug. 20.

The video is part of the evidence in the case against 30-year-old Maiky Simeon, who was arraigned Monday morning on five counts of DUI manslaughter.

The video released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office shows what the prosecutor’s office said is Simeon’s car entering the Palmetto.

The video shows him him drive by a box truck as he turns from Northwest 67th Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade. The car is seen whizzing by other cars as he continues to drive the wrong-way.

Less than a mile down the Palmetto, a second camera at a car dealership showed the moment of impact.

Court documents said he was going 80 mph and that his blood alcohol was almost double the legal limit for the state of Florida at the time of the crash.

The sister of victim Briana Pacalague told NBC 6 she's upset about the release of the video.

"We weren't really prepared to see that," she said. "We just heard it was leaked and out of curiosity and concern we watched it…could’ve helped more with closure if we were prepared to be shown it by authorities."

The state has recently added wrong-way detection systems to some exits that light up when someone starts driving the wrong way and also alerts authorities.

In addition to the current wrong-way driver detection systems already in place, Florida Department of Transportation said 16 more locations will be added in 2023 throughout Miami-Dade County.

The ramps are:

• I-95 Southbound off-ramp to Northwest 69th Street

• I-95 Southbound off-ramp to Opa-Locka Boulevard (Exit 10B)

• I-95 Southbound off-ramp to Northwest 81st Street(Exit 7)

• I-95 Northbound off-ramp to Northwest 151st Street(Exit 11)

• I-75 Southbound off-ramp to Northwest 138thStreet/West 84th Street (Exit 2)

• I-195/SR 112/Julia Tuttle Causeway off-ramp to Alton Road North (Exit 5)

• S.R. 826 Northbound off-ramp to Southwest 8thStreet

• S.R. 826 Northbound /SR 836 EB off-ramp to Northwest 72nd Avenue

• S.R. 826 Northbound off-ramp to Northwest 36thStreet

• S.R. 826 Northbound off-ramp to Northwest 25thStreet

• S.R. 826 Northbound off-ramp to West Flagler Street

• S.R. 826/Palmetto Northbound off-ramp at Northwest 103rd Street

• S.R. 826/Palmetto Southbound off-ramp at Northwest 103rd Street

• S.R. 826/Palmetto Southbound off-ramp at Okeechobee

• S.R. 826/Palmetto Eastbound off-ramp at Northwest 47th Avenue

• I-95 Southbound Northwest 40th Street/SR 112

There are an additional 23 ramps currently under design. FDOT is now looking to see if one should be added at 67th Avenue.

Simeon remains behind bars. He will have to decide between a plea deal or head to trial.