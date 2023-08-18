Fatal accident forces temporary closure of a section of I-595 between Davie and Fort Lauderdale

An early morning car crash and subsequent fire killed one person Friday and forced the closure of a section of I-595 near Davie, on the northbound exit ramp of State Road 7.

Early footage captured by Chopper 6 showed a white car on fire after colliding with what appears to be a trailer carrying tree debris.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed the death, but did not provide further details of what happened.

Congestion in the area was expected to continue through the early hours of the day.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.