Fatal Accident Investigated at Port Everglades: BSO

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident at Port Everglades.

Detectives are investigating a fatal accident at a Florida port, authorities said.

Homicide detectives and authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were trying to determine the circumstances surrounding Monday afternoon's death at Port Everglades, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies responded to Sol Shipping, where they found a man lying on the ground. Rescue workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was struck and run over by a large piece of equipment, the release said. The man was transported to the county medical examiner’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

