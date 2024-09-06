Lanes remain closed after fatal crash on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens

One person is dead after a crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens on Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened at around 11:40 p.m. on SR 826 eastbound at 17th Avenue.

All westbound and eastbound lanes were at one point shut down. The westbound lanes have since reopened.

The victim's name was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone else may be hurt.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Correction (Sept. 6, 2024 at 1:13 p.m. EST): An earlier version of this story said eastbound lanes had reopened, but as of 1:13 p.m. EST, they remain closed.