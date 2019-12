All lanes on a busy section of Interstate 95 were closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Tuesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place on I-95 southbound near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. They say the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic homicide is currently investigating. The victim's identity wasn't released.

In a tweet, FHP says traffic is being diverted onto Pembroke Road.

FHP is currently on scene of a fatal crash on I-95 southbound, south of Hallandale Beach. All lanes are closed at this time and traffic is being diverted onto Pembroke Road. Please avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/uEByva6O8M — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) December 31, 2019

