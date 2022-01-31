Fatal Crash Involving Miami-Dade Transit Bus in Downtown Miami

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Downtown Miami Monday.

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 1st Street.

Aerial footage showed what appeared to be a person's body under the bus and covered in a yellow tarp.

Miami Police confirmed there was a fatal crash and said traffic was closed in the area but gave no other details.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a fatal traffic crash that @MiamiDadePD is working, eastbound S.W. 1 Street at 2 Avenue is closed and traffic is being diverted north and south on 2 Avenue. pic.twitter.com/lutvO4CXys — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 31, 2022

