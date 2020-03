All eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway were shut down early Sunday morning as authorities investigated the scene of a fatal car crash.

The collision occurred around 7 a.m. According to officials, one pedestrian was hit.

Drivers were forced to take the Julia Tuttle Expressway or the Venetian Causeway as alternate routes. Crews were expected to be on the scene for some time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.