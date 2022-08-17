Fatal Crash Shuts Down Southbound I-95 in Dania Beach

A man was killed when he crashed into a construction area on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach, shutting down the southbound side of the highway Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. south of Marina Mile Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said before he crashed, the driver was on the outside travel lane when he traveled off the roadway and onto the outside shoulder.

He eventually drove into a construction area, where he struck an overhead sign steel support column, troopers said.

After crashing into the column, the front and undercarriage areas struck a large rock pile and the vehicle came to a rest in the construction area, troopers said.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers shut down the southbound side of the highway and drivers were encouraged to take alternate routes.

Traffic Alert!! Avoid the area. All southbound lanes of I95 at Griffin Road are shutdown. All traffic is being diverted to Griffin Road exit. Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/NuZttBOkRw — FHP Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 17, 2022

