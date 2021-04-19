Fatal Hit and Run Crash Closes Intersection in NW Miami-Dade

An early morning fatal hit and run crash Monday has shut down an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper video from the scene shows the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue closed by officers after the crash, with two cars being involved.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the two cars collided near the intersection with a total of seven people in one of the vehicles being hospitalized.

Six of the victims are in stable condition while a seventh person was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where they later were pronounced dead. Officials have not released the identities of the victims at this time.

MDPD said the driver of the second car involved fled the scene and left their vehicle. Officials have not released the driver's identity at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as the investigation continues.