Fatal Morning Crash Closes SB Lanes of I-95 in Broward

An early morning crash closed all southbound lanes of a busy roadway in Broward County on Monday.

The crash took place around 5:30 a.m. along I-95 just south of Sheridan Street, with Florida Highway Patrol troopers not confirming how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes confirmed to NBC 6 that one person died in the crash, but the victim’s identity was not released. Troopers have not said if anyone else was injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as the investigation continues.