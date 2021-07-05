First Alert Traffic

Fatal Morning Crash Closes SB Lanes of I-95 in Broward

The crash took place around 5:30 a.m. just south of Sheridan Street, with Florida Highway Patrol troopers not confirming how many vehicles were involved

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An early morning crash closed all southbound lanes of a busy roadway in Broward County on Monday.

The crash took place around 5:30 a.m. along I-95 just south of Sheridan Street, with Florida Highway Patrol troopers not confirming how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes confirmed to NBC 6 that one person died in the crash, but the victim’s identity was not released. Troopers have not said if anyone else was injured.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Florida Preparing for Potential Impacts of Elsa

Surfside condo collapse 11 hours ago

Watch: Champlain Towers South Demolition

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as the investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficBrowardI-95
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us