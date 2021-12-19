Fatal Shooting Between Neighbors in University Park

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting in University Park on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting began as an argument between two male neighbors according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The incident occurred near 2799 SW 98th Avenue where one man, Jose Foyo, was out walking his dog.

He engaged in an argument with a neighbor which escalated, and Foyo sustained a fatal gunshot.

Foyo's long-time girlfriend says the argument was over a pressure cleaner.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

According to Miami-Dade Police, there is a suspect in custody.

This is an developing story. Check back for updates.