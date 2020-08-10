Broward County

Father, Daughter Killed During Murder-Suicide Inside Davie Home: Police

The incident took place inside a home located at the 14600 block of Southwest 18th Court just before 9 a.m.

Police are investigating a murder-suicide inside of a Davie home that claimed the life of a child and her father.

Davie Police officials told NBC 6 that the father shot his 11-year-old daughter to death before turning the gun on himself. The father later died at the hospital.

Investigators have not released the identity of either victim at this time, adding the daughter had a terminal illness that may have been involved in a possible motive.

