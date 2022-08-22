Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen

A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar.

Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.

“We just went over there, passing a lot of the flyers, just bringing awareness of the situation of finding Victoria," Enrique Gonzalez said.

He went to the northeast to meet with Puerto Rican Flags Up, an organization helping him with his search.

“It's just an amazing platform and a lot of people are reaching out to us from there," he said.

The father does not believe Victoria is in South Florida anymore.

“After what I've been through, I don’t want any other parent to go through something like this," he said. "You kind of feel like you’re alone at times.”

Different experiences are teaching him an important lesson – he’s not alone.

“Through these 11 months, I’ve grown a lot, I’ve learned a lot, and I want to help other people," he said.

During his journey, he met kind people willing to help him. One man he came across gave him $1,000 for his trip expenses.

“We’re not there for that, we’re there just to get awareness," Enrique Gonzalez said. "Hut he said, no, you have to take this, the story touched me. And that’s the power of this platform, of reaching so many people and touching so many people”

Miramar Police said they've had a few leads in the search but no luck.

“There's been Christmases, holidays that she’s missed. She’s missed her birthday," said Miramar Police Det. Tiffany Roy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers or Miramar Police.