Father of NFL Player Arrested Following Confrontation Found Safe at Florida Park

The father of a NFL player who was arrested after allegedly assaulting the man who was last seen with his dad in a Florida prairie has been found safe.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a spokeswoman from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office says Jean Alexandre walked to a ranger station in a state park Thursday morning in good shape.

Alexandre will be turned over to family members.

His son, Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Mackensie Alexander, was arrested after he confronted the man who was with his father Tuesday when Alexandre went missing after picking berries in the area.

Alexander and another man allegedly went to the victim’s home in Collier County and confronted him over the incident, reportedly threatening the victim with a gun before punching him in the face.

Alexander was charged with battery. He recently signed with the Bengals after spending his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.