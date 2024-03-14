FBI arrests teacher in Coral Springs for alleged enticement of a minor

The FBI has arrested a teacher in Coral Springs for the alleged enticement of a minor.

Boris Fernando Bastidas, 35, was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI and the FBI Miami Child Exploitation Task Force, officials said.

NBC6 learned through sources and what's alleged in the criminal complaint that Bastidas was a teacher at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory, a Catholic high school in Hollywood.

According to the school's Instagram page, Bastidas was awarded "Educator of the Year" in 2023 and was the chair of the social studies department.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials at the school confirmed Bastidas was a teacher there but has been fired.

"When we became aware of the allegations we conducted an investigation and he was terminated immediately," a school official said in a statement.

Bastidas was expected to make his first appearance in federal court, officials said.

Authorities haven't released any other information about the arrest.

NBC6 reached out to Bastidas' attorney but she didn't have any comment.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.