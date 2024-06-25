North Miami Beach

FBI investigation underway in North Miami Beach

The investigation appeared to center a home on the water on NE 171 Street

By NBC 6

Aerial images show an FBI investigation underway in North Miami Beach on Tuesday morning.

The investigation appeared to center a house on the water on NE 171 Street.

The FBI said it was "conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of that location" and called the investigation "ongoing."

Several agents could be seen working around the garage.

NBC 6 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

