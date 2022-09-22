Miami-Dade County

FBI, Police Investigate Possible Abduction in SW Miami-Dade

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI and local police are investigating reports that at least three people were abducted Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the 4700 block of SW 87th Place after 2:30 p.m.

At least three people — reportedly a nanny and two children — were abducted, according to a preliminary investigation.

The FBI later joined the investigation but did not give any further information "as this matter is still an active investigation," the agency said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countyabduction
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us