FBI Releases Surveillance Photos From Deerfield Beach Bank Robbery

The robbery took place just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1862 W. Hillsborough Boulevard.

The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding the person caught on camera robbing a bank Wednesday in Deerfield Beach.

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from the teller before escaping. No one was injured and no shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Miami division at 754-703-2000.

