FBI searching for man believed to be behind North Miami armored truck robbery

The FBI is searching for a man who they believe robbed an armored truck in North Miami last month.

The robbery happened the morning of Jan. 31 at the Chase bank at 850 Northeast 215th Street.

Officials said the robber left the scene on foot and it's believed he lives in the vicinity of the bank.

Surveillance photos released by the FBI on Tuesday show the suspect, who had a unique tattoo on the back of his left hand.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.