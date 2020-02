Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Chase Bank in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI released photos of the suspect, who is pictured flashing a gun at the bank employee.

According to investigators, the man displayed the weapon and demanded money before leaving the bank.

No one was injured during the incident and authorities say they will not release the amount of money taken at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to called Crimestoppers at 754-703-2000.