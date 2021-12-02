Miami

FBI Searching for Suspect in Miami Bank Robbery

By NBC 6

FBI

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Miami bank Thursday morning.

The robbery happened around 11:11 a.m. at the Citibank at 2001 Biscayne Boulevard, when the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

There were customers inside at the time but no one was injured.

Officials didn't release the amount of money that was taken.

Local

NBC 6 Responds 4 hours ago

Neighborhood Eyesore in Miami Racks Up Over $500K in Fines

Alberto Carvalho 59 mins ago

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent to Be Knighted by Spain

Surveillance images were released of the suspect entering the bank and speaking with the employee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MiamiFBIbank robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us