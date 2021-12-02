FBI Searching for Suspect in Miami Bank Robbery

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Miami bank Thursday morning.

The robbery happened around 11:11 a.m. at the Citibank at 2001 Biscayne Boulevard, when the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

There were customers inside at the time but no one was injured.

Officials didn't release the amount of money that was taken.

Surveillance images were released of the suspect entering the bank and speaking with the employee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.