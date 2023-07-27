FBI searching for suspect who robbed Hialeah bank

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Hialeah Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened just after 1 p.m. at the Truist Bank at 7775 W. 33rd Avenue.

FBI officials said the robber entered the bank, demanded money from an employee and fled the scene.

Truist Bank robbery, 7775 W. 33rd Ave, Hialeah, FL on 7/27/2023. Call FBI at (754)703-2000 or https://t.co/xm8ISwpghS. pic.twitter.com/RatOkbf2ZJ — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) July 27, 2023

The amount of money taken wasn't released.

Officials released surveillance photos of the suspect, who was wearing a bright orange construction vest, a mask over his face, and a New Orleans Saints hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.