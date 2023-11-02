FBI searching for suspects in armored truck armed robbery in Miami Gardens

The FBI is searching for some thieves responsible for an armed robbery of an armored truck in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. while an armored truck courier was servicing an ATM at a bank near 18350 Northwest 2nd Avenue.

FBI officials said two armed robbers approached the courier and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance photos released by the FBI showed the suspects pointing handguns at the courier, who has his hands in the air.

No shots were fired and there were no injuries, officials said.

Investigators believe there may be a third suspect who was not captured in the images.

The FBI is investigating the robbery with Miami Gardens Police and the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.