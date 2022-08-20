FDLE Special Agent Dies of Car Crash Injuries in Miami-Dade

Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the passing of Special Agent Jose Perez, who died Saturday from his injuries caused by a major car crash while responding to an incident.

FDLE said in a tweet that Perez died in the line of duty after "valiantly fighting for his life for 17 days after being hit by another driver."

FDLE mourns the passing of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez, who died in the line of duty after valiantly fighting for his life for 17 days after being hit by another driver. pic.twitter.com/qH5SWFnONo — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 21, 2022

Perez was responding to an on-call incident when he was hit by another vehicle causing a major collision.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Perez was trapped in his vehicle and rushed to the hospital with several life- threatening injuries, according to MDPD.

Miami Police Department also tweeted saying that Perez was a "wonderful police officer, leader and friend."