FDLE Special Agent Dies of Car Crash Injuries in Miami-Dade

Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the passing of Special Agent Jose Perez, who died Saturday from his injuries caused by a major car crash while responding to an incident.
FDLE said in a tweet that Perez died in the line of duty after "valiantly fighting for his life for 17 days after being hit by another driver."
Perez was responding to an on-call incident when he was hit by another vehicle causing a major collision.
Perez was trapped in his vehicle and rushed to the hospital with several life- threatening injuries, according to MDPD.
Miami Police Department also tweeted saying that Perez was a "wonderful police officer, leader and friend."