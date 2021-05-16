Miami-Dade

FHP Trooper Hurt Sunday in SW Miami-Dade Turnpike Crash

The crash took place just before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the exit to Southwest 216th Street, while the motorcycle trooper was taking part in the Police Officers Assistance Trust charity run.

A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol was hospitalized after a morning crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Miami-Dade.

FHP officials say the crash took place just before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the exit to Southwest 216th Street, while the motorcycle trooper was taking part in the Police Officers Assistance Trust charity run.

The trooper, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not say if any other injuries were reported in the multi-vehicle crash that closed lanes for a period of time.

