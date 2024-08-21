Broward County

Fire breaks out at Swap Shop in Lauderhill, leaves main building closed

The fire started in a vendor booth and crews were able to put it out before it spread, officials said

Authorities worked to put out a fire at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill Wednesday morning.

Lauderhill Fire officials said crews responded to a fire alarm on the second floor of the flea market on West Sunrise Boulevard shortly after 7 a.m.

The fire started in a vendor booth and crews were able to put it out before it spread, officials said.

After the flames were extinguished, there was still a lot of heavy smoke so Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials brought an airboat on a trailer to clear out the lingering smoke.

No one was injured but the main building had to be closed.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

