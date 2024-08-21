Fire breaks out at Swap Shop in Lauderhill, leaves main building closed

Authorities worked to put out a fire at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill Wednesday morning.

Lauderhill Fire officials said crews responded to a fire alarm on the second floor of the flea market on West Sunrise Boulevard shortly after 7 a.m.

The fire started in a vendor booth and crews were able to put it out before it spread, officials said.

After the flames were extinguished, there was still a lot of heavy smoke so Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials brought an airboat on a trailer to clear out the lingering smoke.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

No one was injured but the main building had to be closed.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.