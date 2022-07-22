Fire Causes Major Damage to Pompano Beach Storage Facility

Crews spent much of Friday morning putting out a large fire that broke out inside a storage facility in Pompano Beach.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene located near the 1000 block of South Dixie Highway to extinguish the one-alarm fire at the facility.

Several storage units could be seen with heavy damage.

Officials have not released information on the cause of the fire or if any injuries were reported.

