Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave During Investigation Into Alleged Misconduct

The fire chief for one of Florida’s largest cities was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports Tampa Fire Department Chief Nick LoCiccero was among three employees in the department placed on the paid leave after alleged misconduct that prompted the investigation.

“The City will conduct a fair, thorough and expeditious investigation to determine the facts of what took place. I will take appropriate and swift action to address this issue, while ensuring our community and taxpayers continue to receive the high level of service they expect and deserve,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told the station.

A spokesperson for the city would not go into detail about the misconduct, but said it had to do with lack of supervisory oversight.

Both a training officer and the chief of training were also placed on paid leave in the case.