Florida

Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave During Investigation Into Alleged Misconduct

Tampa Fire Department Chief Nick LoCiccero was among three employees in the department placed on the paid leave

WFLA-TV

The fire chief for one of Florida’s largest cities was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports Tampa Fire Department Chief Nick LoCiccero was among three employees in the department placed on the paid leave after alleged misconduct that prompted the investigation.

“The City will conduct a fair, thorough and expeditious investigation to determine the facts of what took place. I will take appropriate and swift action to address this issue, while ensuring our community and taxpayers continue to receive the high level of service they expect and deserve,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told the station.

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Thanksgiving 18 hours ago

Where to Get Free Turkeys, Thanksgiving Meals in South Florida

A spokesperson for the city would not go into detail about the misconduct, but said it had to do with lack of supervisory oversight.

Both a training officer and the chief of training were also placed on paid leave in the case.

This article tagged under:

FloridaTampamisconduct investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us