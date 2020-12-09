Minor Injuries After Small Plane Makes Rough Landing at Opa-locka Airport

Fire rescue crews responded after a plane made a rough landing at Opa-locka Airport Wednesday morning.

Footage showed the plane with its tail up in the air on a runway at the airport on Northwest 148th Street. Crews appeared to have doused it with firefighting foam.

Officials said two people were on board the plane but only suffered minor injuries.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The runway was closed but two others at the airport were still open, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.