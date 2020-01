Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a single-family home in Deerfield Beach Saturday evening.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the home was located in the College Park neighborhood.

1,300 square feet were fully engulfed in flames and nearly 30 firefighters were needed to put the blaze out, according to fire officials.

Fire Rescue says it is unknown how the fire started at this time, but the home is a "total loss".

Florida State Fire Marshall's Office will investigate the scene.