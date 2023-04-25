Firefighter Carries Woman on His Back to Rescue Her From Flooded Area

A firefighter in Palm Beach County went above and beyond to rescue a resident during flooding that took place Monday afternoon.

Kathy Macen told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV she was on her way to do some shopping in Palm Beach Gardens when the massive rainfall was too much.

“All of sudden I decided to go in the side entrance, thinking it would be easier than going across PGA Boulevard,” she said. “And I went to take the turn around the little corner, and there was so much water, it was flooded and the car stopped."

Macen said she dialed 911 and firefighters came to her rescue – literally carrying her on their back. Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue posted a picture showing Macen on the back of firefighter Gabriel Springer.

We’ve got your back! After some heavy rainfall this afternoon, several citizens found themselves stuck in their vehicles and unable to open their car doors due to the high water levels. Everyone is now safe, and the water levels have receded. pic.twitter.com/ZAXs9UGBSa — Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue (@PBGardensFire) April 24, 2023

"I just so much appreciate the caring and the sensitivity that the fire department gives," Macen said. "They just cannot be commended enough."

Macen added she always admired firefighters for a very personal reason.

"They are my heroes. My daughter passed away on 9/11 in the World Trade Center and I know how many firefighters were lost on that awful day. So they are my heroes for a lifetime.