Firefighters were battling a blaze at an apartment building in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a building in the 3400 block of Northwest 29th Street.

Footage showed firefighters hosing down at least one unit as thick black smoke poured out.

It was unknown if there were any injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.