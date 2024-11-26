Fires

1 dead in Davie house fire

Aerial images showed smoke rising from the structure off of SW 76th Avenue, and a charred roof.

By NBC6

One person was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Davie, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to a report of a residence on fire in the 4800 block of SW 76th Avenue with someone possibly trapped inside.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Upon arrival, crews quickly knocked down the fire and tragically, there appears to be one fatality associated with this incident," a spokesperson for the Davie Fire Rescue Department said.

Aerial images showed smoke rising from the structure and a charred roof and walls.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Davie police, fire rescue and the Life Safety Division Fire Investigator, along with the State Fire Marshal, have been requested to assist with the investigation.

NBC6 is working to learn more about what could have caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

FiresDavie
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us