1 dead in Davie house fire

One person was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Davie, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to a report of a residence on fire in the 4800 block of SW 76th Avenue with someone possibly trapped inside.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Upon arrival, crews quickly knocked down the fire and tragically, there appears to be one fatality associated with this incident," a spokesperson for the Davie Fire Rescue Department said.

Aerial images showed smoke rising from the structure and a charred roof and walls.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Davie police, fire rescue and the Life Safety Division Fire Investigator, along with the State Fire Marshal, have been requested to assist with the investigation.

NBC6 is working to learn more about what could have caused the fire.