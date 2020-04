Florida residents can now legally use fireworks in the state - at least for three days out of the year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law on Wednesday allowing for them to be used on New Year’s Day, July 4th and on New Year’s Eve.

The new law is a change from past restrictions on the selling and use of the items, which were considered unlawful by Florida Statutes – expect for those used to frighten birds that were near fish hatcheries or specific agriculture in the state.