Tourists flock to Miami Beach for first big Spring Break weekend

It’s all hands on deck in Miami Beach for its first high impact weekend of spring break this year, with the increased security measures.

Local, state and federal law enforcement have descended on Miami Beach to make sure things run smoothly this year.

On Saturday, Miami Beach Police said there’s been 100 arrests so far this Spring Break, which includes last weekend. A spokesman said the charges or motives were nothing out of the ordinary and that overall, everything is going well.

Every Thursday through Sunday in March, visitors and residents should expect curfews, security and DUI checkpoints, traffic, road closures and arrests.

Barricades are up on Ocean Drive to make sure people don't get hit by cars and there will be no sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive from March 8-10 and March 15-17.

Colton Yeakley is on vacation, but didn't realize he chose one of the busiest weekends to come to South Beach. However, he's surprised at what he's seen.

“When we heard it was going to be spring break weekend we were like uh oh, but when we got here, there were cops and barricades, last night it was calm and safe,” Yeakley said. “We've actually been surprised with how calm everything has been.”

Russell Clark and his wife’s connecting flight to Los Angeles was delayed so they had to spend the night in Miami during Spring Break weekend, but they're also noticing the safety measures.

“I've been talking to different law enforcement agencies since we've been here, you all have 8, 9 different departments, but I think with the barricades and police barricades it's making people feel a little more comfortable, especially us,” Clark said.

Miami Beach said to expect significant traffic Saturday evening on EB MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways.