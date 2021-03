The first doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 have arrived in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Speaking at a news conference in Ocala Friday, DeSantis said the first shipment of the J&J vaccine arrived late Thursday night.

DeSantis didn't say how many doses arrived, but earlier in the week he said as many as 175,000 could be coming to the state this week.

DeSantis said he would be going to Polk county later Friday, where the doses will be administered to law enforcement.