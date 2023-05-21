First Tropical Disturbance Forms Northeast of Bahamas, Not Expected to Become Named Storm: NHC

Less than two weeks before the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the first area of disturbance has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the area extends a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas.

Development is not expected with this area, the NHC said. A 10 percent chance is projected over the next five days.

The first day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is June 1.