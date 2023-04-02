First Woman to Win Miami-Dade's Bus Roadeo Brings Home 2 More Awards at Statewide Competition

After making history as the first female bus driver to win the Miami-Dade Bus Roadeo back in March, Telisa Ruan is making South Florida proud once again.

Ruan, a 22-year veteran bus operator with Miami-Dade Transit, advanced to the statewide competition held in Orlando, where she brought home two awards: second place and Rookie of the Year.

At the statewide event over the weekend, the best drivers and technicians across the state went head-to-head.

“It feels really good," said Ruan after her win back in March. "I’m in history. I made history for Miami-Dade Transit so that’s a good thing."

Ruan is the first woman to win the top honor in the Miami-Dade Bus Roadeo’s 40-year history.

Despite her historic win, Ruan isn’t the only woman representing on the roads. Forty-seven percent of bus operators in Miami-Dade County are women.

“Women just whipping these buses too. It’s not just males dominating. Women are out here hitting these curves and picking up passengers,” Ruan said.

Ruan starts her day at the county’s bus depot near Coral Way. As she goes along her route, she says it’s all about taking patrons safely to their destination.

“I love my passengers and my passengers love me,” Ruan said.

Even though she has some new bragging rights, Ruan stays humble behind the wheel.

“I’m not that person where I sit there and brag. I thank people for congratulating me, but I’m not that person,” she said.

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works is currently in the hiring process of searching for more bus operators like Ruan. More information on how to apply can be found here.