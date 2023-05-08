FIU Student's Body Found Inside Submerged Vehicle After Being Reported Missing

A 20-year-old man who was reported missing was found dead in his submerged vehicle Monday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Nick Diaz, 20, was reported missing Sunday. His family said he was last seen at around 1:30 a.m. leaving a party in southwest Miami-Dade.

Diaz had called to say he was on his way home, his family said, but after a few hours, they hadn't heard from him and reported him missing.

While our sister station Telemundo 51 was interviewing his family Monday night, they received the tragic news that Diaz was found dead.

Troopers found his body after 6:15 p.m. in his car, submerged in a retention pond off Southwest 8th Street and Florida's Turnpike.

Diaz was studying engineering at Florida International University and was six months away from graduating. He was described as smart and dedicated to his family and friends.