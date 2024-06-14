Five injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting

A shooting left five people severely injured in the 2300 block of Northwest 8th Street Friday around 7:10 p.m., according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found five victims, all with life-threatening injuries. The victims were quickly transported to Broward Health Medical Center by the rescue team.

Fort Lauderdale police have indicated that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. For now, this is all the information available.

Authorities are requesting the public's cooperation to obtain more details about the incident and the identities of the suspects involved.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"Anyone with information about this shooting or who can identify those responsible should contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately," said FLPD spokesperson Ali Adamson.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.