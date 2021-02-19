Florida

Flags to Be Flown at Half Staff in Florida for Rush Limbaugh: DeSantis

Getty Images

Flags in Florida will be flown at half staff in honor of radio host Rush Limbaugh, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Speaking at an event in West Palm Beach Friday, the Republican governor said the state would bestow the honor on the conservative talk show host, who died Wednesday at age 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

"The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said.

Local

Aventura 2 hours ago

Man Arrested for Secretly Snapping Photos Up Woman's Skirt at Aventura Mall Store: Police

Florida 4 hours ago

Gov. DeSantis Supporting Legislation for Election Integrity in Florida

Limbaugh's longtime producer, James "Bo Snerdley" Golden appeared at the event with DeSantis, who said he had been friends with Limbaugh.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Limbaugh lived in Palm Beach, where his radio shows were broadcast from.

This article tagged under:

FloridaRon DeSantisrush limbaugh
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us