Flags to Be Flown at Half Staff in Florida for Rush Limbaugh: DeSantis

Flags in Florida will be flown at half staff in honor of radio host Rush Limbaugh, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Speaking at an event in West Palm Beach Friday, the Republican governor said the state would bestow the honor on the conservative talk show host, who died Wednesday at age 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

"The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said.

Limbaugh's longtime producer, James "Bo Snerdley" Golden appeared at the event with DeSantis, who said he had been friends with Limbaugh.

Limbaugh lived in Palm Beach, where his radio shows were broadcast from.