Flames consume, destroy apartment in Lauderdale Lakes

Neighbors woke up to banging on their doors early Monday morning as a fire consumed and destroyed an apartment in Lauderdale Lakes.

The fire happened near the 2000 block of Somerset Drive.

According to a neighbor, the fire sparked in someone's balcony in the early morning hours Monday.

"I was in a deep sleep, and when I woke up I was in shock," one neighbor said. "To see all the chaos, all the people running around with their things in their hands, trying to get as much stuff as they can."

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

