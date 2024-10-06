Flash flood warning for sectors of Miami-Dade

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Sunday morning for sectors of Miami-Dade until 1:15 p.m.

The locations affected are Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, The Redland, Homestead Base, Naranja, Leisure City, Princeton, Homestead Bayfront Park, Goulds, Cutler Bay and South Miami Heights.

The NWS warned about the presence of thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

"Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over this area during the last couple of hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area with the ongoing heavy rains. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly", the NWS said.