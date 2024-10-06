Miami-Dade

Flash flood warning for sectors of Miami-Dade

The NWS warned about the presence of thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

By NBC6

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Sunday morning for sectors of Miami-Dade until 1:15 p.m.

The locations affected are Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, The Redland, Homestead Base, Naranja, Leisure City, Princeton, Homestead Bayfront Park, Goulds, Cutler Bay and South Miami Heights.

"Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over this area during the last couple of hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area with the ongoing heavy rains. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly", the NWS said.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
