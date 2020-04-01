Flights Between US and Cuba Being Suspended Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Flights between the United States and Cuba will be suspended amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

All flights to and from the island will be suspended beginning at midnight Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Cuba tweeted.

"April 1. All U.S. citizens should immediately make arrangements to depart Cuba on remaining commercial flights. The last scheduled commercial flight departs today at 12:55 (American Airlines)," the tweet read.

Cuba's Health Ministry reported 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with eight deaths.

Thousands of others are being monitored for symptoms, many in quarantine either in their homes or state facilities.

The island remains under lockdown, with most international travel strictly curtailed or cancelled altogether until late April, when authorities hope to resume operations.

Local travel between provinces is also prohibited, only food delivery and other essential services are allowed, essentially freezing all movement on the island until authorities are satisfied the spread of the virus is contained.