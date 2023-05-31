Flood Advisories, Flood Watch Issued for South Florida With More Rain Expected

Flood advisories and a flood watch were issued for South Florida Wednesday as the area was dealing with unsettled weather.

The first flood advisory was issued for a portion of northwestern Broward County until 6:45 p.m.

Some locations that could experience flooding include Coral Springs, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Parkland and Ramblewood East, the National Weather Service said.

Locally heavy rains have already prompted a Flood Advisory in the NW metro area of Broward...including Parkland, Coral Springs and Margate...until 6:45 pm. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/hqnnWTUe3D — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 31, 2023

A second flood advisory was issued for a separate portion of Broward including Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, Weston and the intersection of Interstate 75 and U.S. 27 until 7:15 p.m.

Two earlier severe thunderstorm warnings issued for western Miami-Dade had expired.

The flood watch was in effect for South Florida through Friday evening as storms were expected throughout the area over the coming days.

The flood watch was issued for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach as Widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches are possible over the next few days, with localized amounts of 6+ inches possible, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

5/31 @ 12:00pm: A Flood Watch has been issued for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hendry, and Glades counties through Friday evening. While most of us will see rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches through the end of the work week, a few spots could pick up higher amounts of 6+ inches. pic.twitter.com/paWhlnu217 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 31, 2023

"A weak disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico combined with an upper level low will keep things unsettled over the next few days," the NWS said.

National Hurricane Center forecasters have given the disturbance a 20% chance of formation over the next week, but regardless of formation, heavy rain, rough surf and wind will hinder the Sunshine State.

5/31 at 9am: A muggy morning continues across our area as upper level clouds stream overhead. A weak disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico combined with an upper level low will keep things unsettled over the next few days. A stormy afternoon and evening is on the way for us today. pic.twitter.com/m40l9cxdjx — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 31, 2023

The disturbance will edge closer to Florida on Thursday and Friday and this will push rain chances to 80% which will lead to some flooding expected each afternoon.

The low will likely push across the Sunshine State this weekend and re-emerge over the Atlantic waters early next week.