Flood Watch Issued for South Florida Through Friday With More Rain Expected

The flood watch was in effect for South Florida through Friday evening as storms were expected throughout the area over the coming days

A flood watch was issued for South Florida Wednesday through Friday as the area was dealing with unsettled weather.

The flood watch was issued for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach as widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches are possible over the next few days, with localized amounts of 6+ inches possible, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

A flood advisory was issued for a portion of northwestern Broward County until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Some locations that could experience flooding include Coral Springs, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Parkland and Ramblewood East, the National Weather Service said.

A second flood advisory was issued for a separate portion of Broward including Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, Weston and the intersection of Interstate 75 and U.S. 27 until 7:15 p.m.

Two earlier severe thunderstorm warnings issued for western Miami-Dade had expired.

"A weak disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico combined with an upper level low will keep things unsettled over the next few days," the NWS said.

National Hurricane Center forecasters have given the disturbance a 20% chance of formation over the next week, but regardless of formation, heavy rain, rough surf and wind will hinder the Sunshine State.

The disturbance will edge closer to Florida on Thursday and Friday and this will push rain chances to 80% which will lead to some flooding expected each afternoon.

The low will likely push across the Sunshine State this weekend and re-emerge over the Atlantic waters early next week.

