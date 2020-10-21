first alert weather

Flood Watch Wednesday for South Florida With Storms Remaining Through Week

Easily 80% of the area will see periods of heavy rain with highs struggling to hit the mid-80s

If you're looking for a break from the wet weather South Florida has seen the first few days of the work week, it won't come Wednesday.

The area continues to stay locked into a breezy, unsettled pattern again on Wednesday and we are under a plethora of weather advisories as a result.

A flood watch and small craft advisory are in effect through 8 PM for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties while a coastal flood advisory is in effect until 8am Thursday and finally a high risk of rip currents until Thursday evening.

Easily 80% of the area will see periods of heavy rain with highs struggling to hit the mid-80s. Look for another round of wind and heavy rain Thursday.

South Florida begins to see more sunshine and warmer temperatures later this week and weekend. Winds should be a bit lighter as well. So much for the dry season that officially started on October 15th.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
