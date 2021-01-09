Florida Adds 15,445 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 139 More Deaths Saturday

After two days of record-setting increases in new COVID-19 cases, Florida had a little over 15,400 infections on Saturday.

The 15,445 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,464,697 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. The state set its single-day case record on Thursday when 19,816 cases were reported, then nearly matched it with another 19,530 reported Friday.

Covid deaths are also showing an increase in the state, with another 138 virus-related deaths among Florida residents reported Saturday, bringing the total to 22,804. Another 346 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than was reported on Friday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 10.79% in Saturday's department of health report, the lowest it's been since New Year's Day.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 12.60%, Also the lowest reported in the past week.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 324,260 cases Saturday, an increase of 2,705 since Friday, along with 4,365 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 33.

In Broward County, there were 149,168 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,224, along with 1,915 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 91,049 cases and 1,955 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 4,635 cases and 36 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 478,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 35,800 have received the second booster shot.